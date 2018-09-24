Somerset County Arson

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:    September 22, 2018

Time:   12:39 a.m.

Location / Address:  2896 Byrdtown Rd., Crisfield, Somerset Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   Vacant one story wood frame single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants:   Thomas Hastings (Owner)

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $75,000                      Contents: $10,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  Present and activated

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):   None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Crisfield VFD

# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  25

Time to Control:   1 hour

Discovered By:    Neighbor

Area of Origin:   Ceiling

Preliminary Cause:   Accidental, electrical

Additional Information:  

 

