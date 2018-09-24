Somerset County Arson

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: September 22, 2018
Time: 12:39 a.m.
Location / Address: 2896 Byrdtown Rd., Crisfield, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Vacant one story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Thomas Hastings (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $75,000 Contents: $10,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Crisfield VFD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 25
Time to Control: 1 hour
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Ceiling
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, electrical
Additional Information:
