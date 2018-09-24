The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation held its eighth annual 5K Run/Walk

The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation held its eighth annual 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic, along with the 2018 Law Enforcement Team Cup Challenge, at the college campus in Salisbury on Saturday.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office won the Law Enforcement Team Cup Challenge for the second year in a row!!!

Image may contain: 5 people, people smiling, people standing, sky and outdoor
Image may contain: 7 people, people smiling, people standing and outdoor
Image may contain: 5 people, people smiling, people standing and shoes
Image may contain: 3 people, people smiling, people standing
