The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation held its eighth annual 5K Run/Walk for Wor-Wic, along with the 2018 Law Enforcement Team Cup Challenge, at the college campus in Salisbury on Saturday.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office won the Law Enforcement Team Cup Challenge for the second year in a row!!!
One thought on “The Wor-Wic Community College Foundation held its eighth annual 5K Run/Walk”
