Normally when the Chief of Police come on the scene he or she is checking to make sure things are going according to protocol or SOP, today for over 4 hours Chief Lewis led by example and took a post and assisted officers directing traffic. He could have delegated instead he led. Now this is a real Chief challenge, would your Chief/ Sheriff or Commander do this?
4 thoughts on “Cambridge Police Press Release”
Alan Webster never made a single call or arrest for his entire term, and you blindly supported him. Now, all of a sudden, you’re in love with police chiefs that actually go out and do their job. HIPPOCRITE MUCH, JT??????
I think they would. They usually mingle with the commoners.
If you do this, you shouldn’t seek attention. Just do it. Do it for the right reasons. Before anyone says that “an employee posted it”, trust me, they HAD to get it approved by him before posting. He is the Chief. He should have shut it down and made it no big deal. THAT would be a TRUE leader. This is nothing more than an attention whore move. Look at me…look at me!!!
And this is news worthy WHY ???????
