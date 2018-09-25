Caroline Building Fire Water Street

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: September 21, 2018 Time: 10:00 a.m. Location / Address: 21843 Water St., Preston, Caroline Co. Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: 20’ x 20’ masonry constructed building Owner / Occupants: County Commissioners of Caroline County Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $150 Contents: $50 Smoke Alarm Status: n/a Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: None # of Alarms: n/a # Of Firefighters: n/a Time to Control: n/a Discovered By: County employee Area of Origin: Multiple Preliminary Cause: Incendiary (intentionally set fire) Additional Information: Caroline County Sheriff’s Office requested a response for additional damage that was believed to have occurred from a previous incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office at (410) 822-7609.