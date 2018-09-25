Caroline Building Fire Water Street

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   September 21, 2018

Time:   10:00 a.m.

Location / Address:  21843 Water St., Preston, Caroline Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   20’ x 20’ masonry constructed building

Owner / Occupants:   County Commissioners of Caroline County

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $150                      Contents: $50

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  None

Arrests(s):   None

Primary Responding Fire Department:   None

# of Alarms:  n/a     # Of Firefighters:  n/a

Time to Control:  n/a

Discovered By:  County employee

Area of Origin:  Multiple

Preliminary Cause:  Incendiary (intentionally set fire)

Additional Information:  Caroline County Sheriff’s Office requested a response for additional damage that was believed to have occurred from a previous incident.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office at (410) 822-7609.

