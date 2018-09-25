|
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: September 21, 2018
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location / Address: 21843 Water St., Preston, Caroline Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 20’ x 20’ masonry constructed building
Owner / Occupants: County Commissioners of Caroline County
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $150 Contents: $50
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: None
# of Alarms: n/a # Of Firefighters: n/a
Time to Control: n/a
Discovered By: County employee
Area of Origin: Multiple
Preliminary Cause: Incendiary (intentionally set fire)
Additional Information: Caroline County Sheriff’s Office requested a response for additional damage that was believed to have occurred from a previous incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Eastern Regional Office at (410) 822-7609.
Caroline Building Fire Water Street
