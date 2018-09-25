Delaware State Police Troop 5 and the Seaford Police Department Invites All to the Community Night Out-Against Drugs and Crime

Seaford-Troopers are joining the Seaford Police Department and the Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club for the 27th Annual Seaford Community Night Out-Against Crime and Drugs on Thursday, September 27, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be free dinners provided by the USDA. This will be held on the 300 block of Virginia Avenue between the Seaford Police Department and the Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club. Delaware Night Out gives everyone the opportunity to interact with first responders.

We have a host of invited specialty units and agencies. The Delaware State Police will showcase the Mounted Patrol Unit, the Evidence Detection Unit, the K-9 Unit with a demonstration, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, Scuba, SORT, the Command Post, and the Aviation Unit (weather permitting). The Chief, the Troop Commander and members of both agencies will be mixing and mingling amidst the event. Numerous public safety partners will also be highlighted, including, but not limited to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Office of Highway Safety, the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, Sussex County Paramedics, the Division of Consumer Protection, the Citizen Volunteer Corps, Young Marines, Habitat for Humanity, Community Legal Aid, Teen Challenge, and many others.

All are welcomed to come out and enjoy the evening.

We look forward to seeing everyone there!

