Queen Anne’s Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Burglaries/Commercial

DATE / TIME: 07-17-2018 1:55 AM

LOCATIONS: CVS Pharmacy 115 South Piney Rd. Chester, MD

Shore Stop Valero 100 Main St. Stevensville, MD

KLS Food Express 401 Hess Rd. Grasonville, MD

SUSPECTS: Stephon Janey, 26yo male from Capitol Heights

Address: 2000 Block of Brooks Dr. Capital Heights, MD

DETAILS: An arrest has been made regarding the recent burglaries in Queen Anne’s County. On July 17, 2018, deputies responded to a number of burglar alarms in the Grasonville, Chester, and Stevensville areas of Queen Anne’s County. The first burglary occurred at the CVS Pharmacy located in Chester, MD. The investigation revealed that two subjects dressed in all black clothing, wearing a black ski mask, and gloves forced open the locked doors of the CVS Pharmacy at approximately 1:55 am. Once inside the business, the suspects were able to gain entry to the locked pharmacy area and force open a locked cabinet taking medications with a value of approximately $1,340.00.

While deputies were investigating the CVS Pharmacy burglary they were called to the Shore Stop/Valero located in Stevensville, MD at approximately 2:50 am for another burglary alarm. The investigation found that the same two subjects in the first burglary were able to gain entry to the store. The subjects were seen leaving the area in a white Hyundai Santa Fe. The suspects took cartons of cigarettes with an approximate value of $576.00.

On July 19, 2018, deputies were called to KLS Food Express located in Grasonville for an attempted burglary. The owner of the business found his front door shattered. The business had a metal grate behind the door and no one was able to gain entry to the business. Video surveillance from the store showed the same two suspects in the burglaries at CVS Pharmacy and Shore Stop/Valero were seen on camera in the white Hyundai Santa Fe on July 17, 2018 at approximately 2:00 am. The subjects broke the glass front door to the business, but were unable to make entry into the store.

The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff Criminal Investigations Unit investigated all three of the incidents and found that the suspects in the burglaries were involved in hundreds of different commercial burglaries in the Baltimore Washington area as well as the State of Virginia. The Criminal Investigations Unit, with detectives from the surrounding area, developed a suspect named Stephon Janey from Capital Heights, Prince Georges County, MD.

On September 18, 2018 Janey was arrested in Prince Georges County, MD while fleeing officers in a stolen Hyundai, Santa Fe. Evidence found in this vehicle led officers to obtain enough probable cause for a search and seizure warrant at Janey’s home at the 2000 Block of Brooks Dr. Capital Heights, MD. The Criminal Investigations Unit assisted other investigators in the serving the search warrant and evidence was located in the home linking Janey to the July 17,2018 burglaries in Queen Anne’s County.

Janey was charged with three counts of second degree burglary, three counts of fourth degree burglary, three counts of destruction to property under $1,000.00, one count of theft over $1,000.00, one count theft under $1,000.00, and other Controlled Dangerous Substances (CDS) charges. Janey is being held in the Prince George’s County Detention Center on no bond status. “This is a great example of our continued inner-agency cooperation among many jurisdictions, criminals don’t have geographical boundaries and it’s important that law enforcement agencies share information and compare cases with other jurisdictions,” added Sheriff Gary Hofmann.

DEPUTY: Det. Steven Matthews #0148

CASE: 18-21820, 18-21822, and 18-22084

********************************************