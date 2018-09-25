UPDATE-Suspect in Custody* Troopers Seek Assistance in Locating Robbery Suspect

Newark – On Monday, September 24, 2018 the Delaware State Police located Timothy J. Brewer, 42, of Middletown, at a residence in the development of Scottfield in Newark, where he was taken in to custody without incident. Brewer was wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m. at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 284 Christiana Road, New Castle. Brewer was also wanted by the Middletown Police Department for armed robbery and the New Castle County Police Department for criminal and traffic charges related to a police pursuit.

Brewer was transported to Troop 2 where he was processed on the following warrants:

Delaware State Police: Robbery 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest, Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft Under $1500.00, Criminal Mischief Under $1000.00, Disregard a Police Officer Signal.

Middletown Police Department: Robbery 1st Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

New Castle County Police Department: Disregard a Police Officer Signal, Resisting Arrest, Aggressive Driving, Unreasonable Speed, Driving on Wrong Side of the Roadway, Failure to Stop at a Red Light, Failure to Signal

Brewer was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and then committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $67, 500.00 secured bail.