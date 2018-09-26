Georgetown Man Arrested for Additional Sexual Assaults

Georgetown- The Delaware State Police have arrested 22-year-old Clay Conaway on six additional counts of Rape in the Second Degree.

The Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit began an investigation involving an incident that occurred on June 20, 2018 at a residence in Georgetown. A 20-year-old female reported that she was sexually assaulted. Detectives identified Clay Conaway as the suspect.

On August 22, 2018, Conaway was taken into custody without incident. Conaway was transported back to Troop 4 on a warrant stemming from an August 20, 2018 indictment for Rape in the First Degree. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $70,000.00 secured bond.

Since Conaway’s arrest, the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit has identified five additional victims all stating they were sexually assaulted by Clay Conaway.

Two victims stated they were sexually assaulted by Conaway in 2013. One case is from an incident in 2017, and two additional incidents occurred in 2018.

On September 24, 2018, Conaway was indicted on six counts of Rape in the Second Degree involving five separate incidents. Conaway’s next court appearance is currently scheduled for October 1, 2018 at Sussex County Superior Court.

The Delaware State Police is asking for anyone who has information in reference to any additional criminal incidents involving this defendant to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit, Detective D. Kristunas at 302-752-3856. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

This case continues to remain under investigation. Because of the sensitivity of this case, and in consideration of the victims, only limited information will be released at this time.

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/08/24/georgetown-man-arrested-for-sexual-assault/