MISSING PERSON – CARMEN SPENCER. Have you seen me?? If you know the whereabouts of Carmen, please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office CID at 410-548-4898.

Carmen Spencer

Missing Since Aug 18, 2018

Missing From: Mardela Springs, MD

DOB: May 19, 2001, Age Now: 17

Sex: Female, Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Brown, Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’4″, Weight: 136 lbs