Police Operation Leads To Multiple Arrests

Operation Date: September 25, 2018

Released By: Det. Timothy Maloney on 09/26/2018 at 1120 hours

On 09/25/2018, the Milford Police Department Drug Unit with the assistance of Dover Police Department’s Safe Streets Unit and Drug Unit conducted an operation in Bicentennial/Memorial parks and Milford’s 4th Ward. The operation resulted in several arrests ranging from city ordinance violations to drug arrests. The operation resulted in the following arrests:

▪ Lauren Merchant, 36 of Milford, DE, was arrested in Memorial Park for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Lewdness, and Indecent Exposure 2nd Degree, after she was viewed urinating behind a park bench. Merchant was intoxicated and committed to the Department of Corrections due to her intoxication. Merchant would be seen for a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court once she was sober.

▪ Shawn Waples, 18 of Milford, DE, was cited a summons for a civil Marijuana violation after he was found to be in possession of marijuana in the parking lot of Silver Lake Estates Apartment Complex. Waples was ordered to appear at a later date in the Justice of the Peace Court reference this case.

▪ Devere Taylor, 31 of Milford, DE, was taken into custody in the parking lot of Silver Lake Estates Apartment Complex for two active capiases out of Kent County Court of Common Pleas. She had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $217.00 cash bail only. She was ordered to appear at a later date in Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a capias return hearing.

▪ Laqwan Johnson, 20 of Harrington, DE, was taken into custody in the parking lot of Silver Lake Estates Apartment Complex for an active capias out of Kent County Family Court. He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $50.00 USC unsecured bail. He was ordered to appear at a later date in Kent County Family Court for a capias return hearing.

▪ Raheem K. Fullman, 20 of Harrington, DE, was taken into custody in the parking lot of Silver Lake Estates Apartment Complex after he was found to be in possession of 108 bags of suspected Heroin and a small amount of crack cocaine. Fullman was charged with Manufactures, Delivers, Or Possesses With Intent To Manufacture, Deliver A Controlled Substance and Possess, Consume A Controlled Or Counterfeit Substance Except Human Growth Hormone Without A Prescription. Fullman had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $10,200.00 USC cash bail only. He was ordered to appear at a later date in Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.

▪ Antonio Reynolds, 36 of Lincoln, DE, was arrested in Bicentennial Park after he was observed urinating behind a bush. He was cited a summons for Unlawful To Urinate or Defecate in Public Places. He was ordered to appear in the Justice of the Peace Court at a later date reference to this case.

▪ Samir Baker, 25 of Milford, DE, was arrested after officers observed Baker conducting a hand to hand drug transaction on North St. He was taken into custody and was in possession of suspected Heroin and Oxymorphone without a prescription. He was charged with Manufactures, Delivers Or Possession With Intent To Deliver A Counterfeit Controlled Substance and Possess, Consume A Controlled or Counterfeit Substance Except Human Growth Hormone Without A Prescription. He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Corrections in default of $6200.00 secured bail. He was ordered to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date for a preliminary hearing.

▪ Kieran Purnell, 23 of Milford, DE, was arrested after he was found in possession of suspected Heroin after a vehicle stop. He was charged with Possess, Consume A Controlled Or Counterfeit Substance Except Human Growth Hormone W/O A Prescription With An Aggravating Factor. He had a presentment though the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $1000.00 USC unsecured bail.

As a result of the operation, detectives seized various amounts of suspected Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized approximately $3000.00 in U.S. Currency, approximately $2500.00 in property, and a vehicle.

Also as a result of a vehicle search warrant executed during the operation, detectives are currently looking for a Theoddis Johnson, 21 of Milford, who is wanted for Manufactures, Delivers, or Possesses With Intent To Manufacture, Deliver a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact Milford PD at 302.422.8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/

Merchant Fullman Reynolds

Baker Purnell Johnson

Not Pictured: Shawn Waples, Devere Taylor, and Laqwan Johnson

