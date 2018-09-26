Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Burglary

DATE / TIME: 9/17/2018 at approximately 09:24 am

LOCATION: 301 Evans Avenue, Grasonville, MD

VICTIM: Wet Dog Car Wash

DETAILS: Deputy Sutton responded to the above location in reference to a burglary. The owner of the carwash stated that two unknown suspects were observed on video surveillance damaging the glass door of the building. The owner advised that one of the suspects entered the building through the damaged door. Once inside, the suspect damaged a locked cabinet and grabbed two white envelopes located in the cabinet. The second suspect waited outside the store. After retrieving the envelopes, both suspects fled. The envelopes contained tip money earned at the car wash. The owner added that both suspects then ran East on Route 50. Entry and exit were made on September 19, 2018, between midnight and 5:00 am. The owner advised that the total loss was approximately $1040.00. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Sutton at 410-758-0770 ext.1277 or dsutton@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy D. Sutton

CASE: 18-28860

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE: 09/17/2018 at approximately 03:39 pm

LOCATION: 13716 Main Street, Queen Anne, MD

VICTIM: Atlantic Tractor

DETAILS: Deputy Sutton responded to the above location in reference to a past theft. The branch manager advised that an unknown suspect stole two lawn mowers from the premises. The first lawn mower was described as a Toro 74947 ZTrak, valued at $11,726. The second lawn mower was described as a John Deere Z950M, valued at $8,750. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Sutton at 410-758-0770 ext.1277 or dsutton@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy D. Sutton

CASE: 18-28898

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Fraud

DATE / TIME: 9/19/18 at approximately 12:51 pm

LOCATION: 100 Block of Cee Jay Rd, Chestertown, MD

VICTIM: 64yo female from Chestertown, MD

DETAILS: The victim reported that she was advised by the Maryland Vehicle Administration (MVA) that she owed approximately $3,900. According to the victim, the MVA stated that the victim owed the money because of fines and late fees for a 1999 Chrysler. The victim advised Deputy Prince that she never owned this vehicle and someone had fraudulently signed her name to the title. This investigation is ongoing.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class D. Prince

CASE: 18-29096

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE: 9/19/2018 at approximately 02:36 pm

LOCATION: Kent Island High School, Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 44yo male from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Thomas responded to Kent Island High School in reference to a theft. The victim advised that unknown suspect(s) stole one of their livestock chickens on September 18, 2018, at approximately 7:30 pm. The victim advised that the chicken had been purchased for $25. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Thomas at 410-758-0770 ext. 1965 or ethomas@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy E. Thomas

CASE: 18-29109

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE: 09/21/2018 at approximately 02:26 pm

LOCATION: Queenstown Outlets

VICTIM: 24yo female from Baltimore, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Piasecki responded to the above location in reference to a theft. The victim advised that an unknown suspect damaged the driver side rear window of her BMW X3. The victim advised that an Apple MacBook Pro laptop, Hermes bracelet, assorted costume jewelry, and her black jewelry bag were stolen from the vehicle. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact DFC Piasecki at 410-758-0770 ext.1258 or mpiasecki@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class M. Piasecki

CASE: 18-29314

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)

DATE: 09/23/2018 at approximately 01:00 pm

LOCATION: 400 Block of Queens Colony High Road, Stevensville MD

VICTIM: 16yo male from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Carnaggio responded to the above address in reference to a malicious destruction of property. The victim advised that the passenger side window of his white Ford Ranger was damaged. The victim advised that he noticed the damage on September 23, 2018. The victim added that the unknown suspect also removed his presidential bumper sticker off the vehicle. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Carnaggio at 410-758-0770 ext. 1274 or ccarnaggio@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy C. Carnaggio

CASE: 18-29543

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence

DATE / TIME: 9/24/2018 at approximately 08:15 pm

LOCATION: 1000 Block of McGinness Rd, Chestertown, MD

ARRESTED: Katherine Leaverton, 32yo female from Church Hill, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Creason responded to the above location in reference to an intoxicated female operating a gold Mazda MPV. Upon arrival, DFC Creason located the vehicle at the intersection of McGinness Road and Route 544. DFC Creason conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the subject, identified as Katherine Leaverton. While speaking with Leaverton, DFC Creason detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. DFC Creason conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Leaverton. Based on the test results, she was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was later released to a sober party.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class S. Creason

CASE: 18-29598

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Burglary

DATE / TIME: 9/24/2018 at approximately 11:21 am

LOCATION: 2000 Block of Church Hill Road, Centreville, MD

VICTIM: 63yo female from Church Hill, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Creason responded to the above address in reference to a burglary. The victim advised that an unknown suspect entered her residence and stole $3,000.00 cash, two purses, and a small boot knife. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact DFC Creason at 410-758-0770 ext.1280 or screason@qac.org.

DEPUTY: DFC S. Creason

CASE: 18-29610

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Crash

DATE / TIME: 9/24/2018 at approximately 7:52 am

LOCATION: Queen Anne Club Drive and Kenwood Road

VICTIM: Unknown

DETAILS: A school bus, in the process of making a left turn onto Kenwood Drive, struck a 2001 Porsche. At the time of the accident, there were 29 children on the bus. The driver of the Porsche was the sole occupant in the vehicle. There were no reported injuries from either vehicle and both were deemed drivable. Charges are pending based on the results of the Queen Anne’s County Public Schools internal investigation.

DEPUTY: Deputy P. Sackrider

CASE: 18-29594

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Found Property

DATE / TIME: 9/24/208 at approximately 5:42 pm

LOCATION: Grasonville Area

VICTIM: Unknown

DETAILS: The Office of the Sheriff received a Verizon Droid cell phone. The cellphone can be recovered by the owner by calling the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 758-0770 ext. 1953. A photo of the cell phone is attached.

DEPUTY: Detective J. Lewis

CASE: 18-27681