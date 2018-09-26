State Police to Conduct Citizens Police Academy in Sussex County

Sussex County- The Delaware State Police are now accepting applications for the Fall/Winter 2018 Citizens Police Academy.

The 2018 Spring Delaware State Police Citizen’s Police Academy will begin on Thursday, October 25th, 2018 and will conclude on Thursday, January 10, 2019. The academy will consist of ten, Thursday night sessions, running from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Most of the classes will take place at the Delaware State Police Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, located at 21911 Rudder Lane, Georgetown, Delaware.

Participants will learn about a wide variety of police activities consistent with what a Delaware Trooper experiences today. The instruction includes criminal and traffic investigations, special units, and various other law enforcement related topics. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to ride with patrol troopers. Class size will be limited to 20 participants and a background check will be conducted on all applicants. Deadline for registration is October 18, 2018. Applications must be returned by that date in order to be processed. If interested, access the application on-line by visiting www.dsp.delaware.gov and clicking on the “Community” tab. Please complete the application and send an email with the attached application to Richard.Bratz@state.de.us of the Delaware State Police Public Information Office in order to be enrolled for the class.

