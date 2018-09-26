The Seaford Police Department is investigating a shoplifting report that occurred on 09/25/2018. We are requesting assistance in helping to identify the below subject. Please call 302-629-6644 with any information.
One thought on “The Seaford Police Department is investigating a shoplifting report that occurred on 09/25/2018”
Eastern Shore Beauty Queen
grrrrrrr….says the shore Billy
