OC election candidate filing deadline Oct. 9

(Sept. 21, 2018) With less than three weeks until the Oct. 9 filing deadline for the Ocean City municipal election the candidate pool for mayor and three council seats is gaining some attention.

In addition to City Council President Lloyd Martin and Councilman Matt James seeking reelection, soon-to-be-retired OCPD Sgt. Mark Paddack is pursuing a council seat.

Mayor Rick Meehan, who was first elected in 2006 after serving on council since 1985, is being opposed for this two-year term by Ocean City resident Joe Cryer. Since 2006, Cryer has staged several unsuccessful campaigns for council.

