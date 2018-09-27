Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff Press Release

𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: 𝗔 𝗽𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗼𝗯𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁. 𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁, 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝘂𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗸𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗸𝗶 𝗮𝘁 𝟰𝟭𝟬-𝟳𝟱𝟴-𝟬𝟳𝟳𝟬 𝗲𝘅𝘁. 𝟭𝟵𝟲𝟮 𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗵𝗶𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗷𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗸𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗸𝗶@𝗾𝗮𝗰.𝗼𝗿𝗴.

INCIDENT: Fraud (suspected counterfeit money)

DATE / TIME: 8/24/18 at 6:09pm

LOCATION: White House Black Market, (441 Outlet Center Drive) Queenstown, MD

SUSPECT: African American, Male

DETAILS: Deputy Patikowski responded to the above address in reference to a report of fraud (suspected counterfeit money). According to the store’s employee, an unknown male completed a purchase for approximately $30 and was given change. The suspect then left the store. The employee examined the money presented by the suspect more closely and determined that it was possibly a counterfeit bill. The employee notified the outlet security and the Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is ongoing.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Patikowski

CASE: 18-26302