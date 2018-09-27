Talbot County Sheriff’s PRESS RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE

Warrant Arrest: On September 11, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Steven Gibbings, 27 of Federalsburg, MD. On September 10, 2018 an arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Gibbings with assault second degree, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment. Gibbings was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner who ordered Gibbings held at the Talbot County Detention Center pending further court action.

Warrant Arrest: On September 12, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Edgar Brach, 29 of Easton, MD. On August 21, 2018 the Talbot County Circuit Court issued two arrest warrants for Brach, charging him with violation of probation. Brach was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond pending further action by the Circuit Court.

Warrant Arrest: On September 13, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lonnie Elmer Griffin, 32 of Goldsboro, MD. On September 12, 2018 an arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Griffin with malicious destruction of property. Griffin was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner who released him on an unsecured bond of $3,000.

Warrant Arrest: On September 14, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jenny Nicole Rogers, 21 of Salisbury, MD who was a passenger in a motor vehicle stopped for moving violations. Rogers had an outstanding arrest warrant for violating a protective order, disturbing the peace, and harassment through the Salisbury Police Department. Rogers was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner for her initial appearance. Rogers was released without bond on her personal recognizance.

Assault Arrest: On September 17, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Cordova, MD for an assault in progress. Deputies learned Jeanne Knapp Gahley, 65 of Cordova, Maryland had assaulted her grandson over a dispute at the residence. Deputies noted injuries to the grandson consistent with an assault and placed Gahley under arrest, charging her with assault. Gahley was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner, who released her on her personal recognizance.

Warrant Arrest: On September 19, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Glenn Thomas, 58 of Bishopville, MD. On August 13, 2018 an arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Thomas with failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing. Thomas was released by a District Court Commissioner on his personal recognizance.

Theft Arrest: On September 19, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office observed a small SUV travelling east on Ocean Gateway near Beaver Damn Road commit several traffic violations. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle utilizing emergency lights and siren; however the vehicle refused to stop and continued east on Ocean Gateway into Dorchester County. Deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped in an alley behind Maryland Avenue and made contact with the driver, Hunter Moore, 18 of Easton, MD. Upon speaking with Moore, Deputies detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and noted two juvenile males inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed marijuana, paraphernalia and a shotgun which had been reported stolen in 2017. Moore and the two juveniles were placed under arrest and transported to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office for processing. Moore was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, fleeing and eluding police and other traffic offenses. Moore was taken before a District Court Commissioner and released on his personal recognizance. The two juveniles were charged with possession of stolen property and released to their parents with a juvenile referral.

Warrant Arrest: On September 22, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hawa Florence Bundu, 31 of Hyattsville, MD on an active Circuit Court Warrant. The warrant was issued against Bundu for failing to appear on June 1, 2016. Bundu was transported to the Talbot County Department of Corrections where she was held, pending a bail review.

Assault Arrest: On September 21, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 29000 block of Dogwood View Drive Cordova, Maryland for a domestic assault. Investigation revealed an assault had taken place between a married couple at the residence leading to the arrest of Jacob E. Bryan, 38, of Cordova, Maryland. Bryan was charged with assault, processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner for his initial appearance. The Commissioner ordered Bryan held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond pending further court action.

Warrant Arrest: On September 25, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronnie Andre Stanford, 34 of Cordova, MD. On April 26, 2018 and May 8, 2018 arrest warrants were issued by the Caroline County District Court for Stanford, charging him with failure to appear at a scheduled court hearing. An additional warrant was issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court, charging Stanford with failing to appear in that court. Stanford was processed and taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered held at the Talbot County Detention Center pending action by the Circuit Court.

Advertisements