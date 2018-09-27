Worcester County Sheriff Press Release

SNOW HILL- On September 24th, 2018 a grand jury was empaneled by The Office of The State’s Attorney for Worcester County where evidence and testimony were presented by Interim State’s Attorney Bill McDermott that resulted in indictments being returned by the grand jury charging Michael Cori Cluster, 34, of Berlin, Maryland along with John Harrison, 30, of Berlin, Maryland with the following charges; possession of a marijuana in an amount greater than ten grams, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance structure for the purpose of distributing marijuana.

Both Mr. Cluster and Mr. Harrison were taken into custody pursuant to arrest warrants that were requested by The Office of the State’s Attorney.

These charges were the result of an extensive investigation conducted by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team with the Ocean City Police Department Narcotics Unit assisting. Pursuant to this investigation, multiple search warrants were executed at various locations throughout Worcester County on September 18th, 2018.

These search warrants yielded multiple seizures of evidentiary value. Notably, one such search warrant was executed at a location where there was a 30×60 recently built agricultural shed. Inside of that shed was a sophisticated marijuana grow operation that was utilizing technologically advanced agricultural techniques designed to maximize the amount of marijuana produced at that location. Due to the vast amount of mature plants recovered, along with the complex nature of the grow facility the entire facility was seized and secured.

Trial dates will be set in the Circuit Court for Worcester County.

