Chincoteague Pony Round Up Info

Chincoteague Pony in corral, Chincoteague Island, Virginia, USA.South Round Up will begin about 4:30pm on Oct 12th
North Round Up will begin about 8:00am on Oct 13th

Fall Pick ups- you can pick up your foal starting Saturday morning, Oct 13th starting at 9:00am. YOU MUST HAVE YOUR RECIEPT IN HAND. NO RECIEPT, NO PONY, NO EXCEPTIONS..

Late born foals- the foals that have been born since pony penning will be brought to the carnival grounds with their mares. If you are interested in purchasing one of these foals, be at the carnival grounds Saturday afternoon, no earlier than 3:00pm. At that time, you can discuss purchase price and when you would be able to pick up your foal later (at least November).

Please share are this post as you wish.

