During the month of October, the men and women of the Seaford Police Department will be supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through a collaborative effort between Western Sussex FOP Lodge #9 and The Seaford Police Department, Officers with the Seaford Police Department will be having a temporary uniform change… HATS. Beginning October 1st, Officers will be wearing a baseball style hat with a PINK Seaford Police Patch on them. In addition to the uniform change, The Seaford Police Department will be offering these same hats for sale for only $15.00. All proceeds will be donated to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Center. Seaford Police Administrative Assistant Karen Manso can be contacted at (302)629-9341 for any hat purchases.