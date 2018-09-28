During the month of October, the men and women of the Seaford Police Department will be supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

During the month of October, the men and women of the Seaford Police Department will be supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Through a collaborative effort between Western Sussex FOP Lodge #9 and The Seaford Police Department, Officers with the Seaford Police Department will be having a temporary uniform change… HATS. Beginning October 1st, Officers will be wearing a baseball style hat with a PINK Seaford Police Patch on them. In addition to the uniform change, The Seaford Police Department will be offering these same hats for sale for only $15.00. All proceeds will be donated to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital Cancer Care Center. Seaford Police Administrative Assistant Karen Manso can be contacted at (302)629-9341 for any hat purchases.

