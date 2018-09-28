Elderly Talbot County Man Suffers Life Threatening Burn Injuries TALBOT COUNTY, September 27, 2018, An elderly Talbot county man sustained life threatening burns at his home Thursday evening. Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to 2812 Ocean Gateway in Trappe Thursday evening for a small structure fire and a reported burn injury at the request of the Trappe Volunteer Fire Company. The Trappe VFC was alerted to a fire at the Ocean Gateway address on September 27th at 6:39 PM after the fire was discovered by a family member who lived nearby. The one alarm fire brought 16 firefighters to the scene of a small fire located in a wood frame storage shed. The initial 9-1-1 caller found the elderly man inside of the shed suffering from severe burn injuries. The small fire was placed under control in under one hour and caused approximately $300.00 in damages to the shed. A Maryland State Police helicopter was requested by the fire department to transport the victim from the scene to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury for treatment. Investigators responded to the hospital and learned that the victim had suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to 40% of his body. After initial treatment and ensuring the victim was stable, medical staff at PRMC decided to have the victim transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview burn center for further treatment of his life threatening burn injuries. The victim could not be flown to Bayview due to bad weather. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.