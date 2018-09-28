Embarrassed At Our Nation For Treatment Of Brett Kavanaugh

I have never been embarrassed at being an American until this past week with the display of the Democratic Party .

The Trump derangement syndrome is honestly a real disease . Liberals have honestly gone mental because of the election of President Trump.

In this Country we are INNOCENT until proven guilty . A person remembering something from over 30 years ago is not an automatic guilty verdict. I personally think she is full of shit. I think this is a deliberate political ploy being used against President Trump and to keep the Supreme Court from being a majority conservative.

Ask yourself are we honestly moving to a place where just because someone says something it must be true even if they have sworn to it? I swear Gal Gadot grabbed my ass while I was in the shower 3 years ago. I just sweared to it so it has be true.

We are really a doomed country and this destruction of a good man like Brett Kavanaugh better be a wake up call to my conservative friends to get out and vote in November

