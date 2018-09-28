I have never been embarrassed at being an American until this past week with the display of the Democratic Party .
The Trump derangement syndrome is honestly a real disease . Liberals have honestly gone mental because of the election of President Trump.
In this Country we are INNOCENT until proven guilty . A person remembering something from over 30 years ago is not an automatic guilty verdict. I personally think she is full of shit. I think this is a deliberate political ploy being used against President Trump and to keep the Supreme Court from being a majority conservative.
Ask yourself are we honestly moving to a place where just because someone says something it must be true even if they have sworn to it? I swear Gal Gadot grabbed my ass while I was in the shower 3 years ago. I just sweared to it so it has be true.
We are really a doomed country and this destruction of a good man like Brett Kavanaugh better be a wake up call to my conservative friends to get out and vote in November
3 thoughts on “Embarrassed At Our Nation For Treatment Of Brett Kavanaugh”
I agree with you! Thank you! DID WE FORGET ABOUT DUE PROCESS?DID YOU FORGET ABOUT INNOCENT BEFORE PROVEN GUILTY???? Personally as a RAPE VICTIM who reported it and took all the shame and slams that went with it, I have been SICKENED by the entire #METOO bullshit movement! This is my reasoning – due to you women keeping your mouths shut you ENABLED MONSTERS TO CONTINUE TO RAPE VICTIMS!!!!! You personally allowed it because you didn’t open your mouths! All that has done is make it even worse on the ones of us who actually took the proper steps, no matter how embarrassing or hard they were! We did the right thing and were never celebrated for it! We still live with the effects of it! Being sexually assualted or raped is nothing to be celebrated with a damn #! I am ashamed to say that I am an American due to the DEMOCRATIC Party!
LikeLike
AND NOW THE POS SEN FLAKE WHO HATES TRUMP IS GETTING A WEEK DELAY FOR THE FBI TO INVESTIGATE BUT THE DEMS WILL NOT STOP AFTER A WEEK THEY TAKE TAKE TAKE BUT WHEN REPUBS WANT SOMETHING ITS NO NO NO SO I SAY FUCK THEM SNOWFLAKES .
LikeLike
OBAMA FBI INVESTIGATORS ???????????
LikeLike