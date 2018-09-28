Resort defends topless ordinance in court

(Sept. 28, 2018) Ocean City’s legal battle over banning bare breasts on the beach stretched on last week after U.S. District Court extended a preliminary injunction hearing until Dec. 7.

The issue began in 2016 when Chelsea Eline, formerly Covington, wrote to then-Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby for a legal opinion regarding female bare-chestedness in public places across the state.

Ocean City garnered national media coverage last summer after the leak of a Beach Patrol departmental memo that instructed staff to document, but not take action, if alerted to women sunbathing topless.

One thought on "Resort defends topless ordinance in court

  1. OC CAN KISS ITS SELF GOODBYE I FOR ONE AS A PARENT WILL NOT BE BRINGING MY CHILDREN TO SEE TOPLESS WOMEN AND THE PERVERTS THAT WILL BE THERE STALKING.

