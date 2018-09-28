Resort defends topless ordinance in court

images

(Sept. 28, 2018) Ocean City’s legal battle over banning bare breasts on the beach stretched on last week after U.S. District Court extended a preliminary injunction hearing until Dec. 7.

The issue began in 2016 when Chelsea Eline, formerly Covington, wrote to then-Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby for a legal opinion regarding female bare-chestedness in public places across the state.

Ocean City garnered national media coverage last summer after the leak of a Beach Patrol departmental memo that instructed staff to document, but not take action, if alerted to women sunbathing topless.

