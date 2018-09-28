***ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY***

The Millsboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the below pictured subject. The subject is wanted for questioning in a shoplifting investigation that occurred at Walgreens.

If anyone has information on the identity of the subject, they are asked to contact Sgt Rogers of the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. You can also comment below with information. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com