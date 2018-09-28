Three Berlin incumbents reelected

Berlin-Maryland(Sept. 27, 2019) With no write-in candidates filing before the deadline on Tuesday, all three Berlin Town Council incumbents were officially reelected and the election was canceled.

Town code allows for the cancelation of elections for mayor or councilmembers “in the event that only one individual files for candidacy” for that office.

Per those rules, District 1 Councilman Troy Purnell, District 4 Councilman Dean Burrell and At-Large Councilman Thom Gulyas each won reelection and the Board of Supervisors of Elections on Tuesday night signed the order to cancel the election.

click here for more

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s