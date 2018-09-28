Three Berlin incumbents reelected

(Sept. 27, 2019) With no write-in candidates filing before the deadline on Tuesday, all three Berlin Town Council incumbents were officially reelected and the election was canceled.

Town code allows for the cancelation of elections for mayor or councilmembers “in the event that only one individual files for candidacy” for that office.

Per those rules, District 1 Councilman Troy Purnell, District 4 Councilman Dean Burrell and At-Large Councilman Thom Gulyas each won reelection and the Board of Supervisors of Elections on Tuesday night signed the order to cancel the election.

