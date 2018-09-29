Disappointed In Governor Hogan

Governor Hogan has made it abundantly clear from the start he is not a Donald Trump fan, but this latest path he is taking in regards to the Brett Kavanaugh situation has crossed the line. The path I am referring to is publicly making statements regarding the confirmation process of a Supreme Court candidate.

When your personal hatred of someone begins to make you include everyone that associates or is associated with that person a target as well , it is time for you to step back and rethink what you are doing. I am a supporter of Gov Hogan and think he has done an amazing job with Maryland, but this time I can’t let the anti trump stuff slide.

Governor Hogan has no reason or ability to change this process and to begin agreeing with the Democrats is a terrible choice on his part. We know in Maryland he has to make some concessions to Democrats because they control the legislature, but making public statements about this situation shows he has let it become personal. This is very disappointing to see and I honestly am disappointed in him for this

Advertisements