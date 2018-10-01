Jojos Coming To Golden Corral Location Jojos taphouse will be taking over Golden Corral location on north Salisbury Blvd Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
7 thoughts on “Jojos Coming To Golden Corral Location”
Great, another barroom, just what this area needs.
I was thinking the same thing! Maybe some of these places should open up an AA half way house to help all these people…I am dead serious, this is not meant to be a funny part.
They see SU. Think they will make money. Then they see Salisbury has more welfare thugs than actual citizens with degrees. Start loosing money. Paying CRAZY taxes. GONE!!
Front page of DT today was some liquor maker complaining that there is too much competition. It’s a sad time when people open booze factories instead of real factories that produce something that benefits the world. All you see advertised is one booze factory after another opening up with a new “craft” flavor of monkey juice. Well it hasn’t ever touched my lips but I can tell you it probably tastes like monkey juice.
Their worst craft beer will be better than anything coming out of Parsonsburg!!!!
Welcome to Salisbury, MD JoJo’s!!!! Don’t read anything into these “little negative nellie’s” comments!!! They are trying to keep a West Ocean City garage shed bar with a roll up door and more flies than people inside afloat…..it just ain’t workin’!!! Ha Ha Ha
Seems like we are tapped out. We must have a lot of want to be justice’s in town (like beer)
