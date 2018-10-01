Jojos Coming To Golden Corral Location

Jojos taphouse will be taking over Golden Corral location on north Salisbury Blvd

7 thoughts on “Jojos Coming To Golden Corral Location

    1. I was thinking the same thing! Maybe some of these places should open up an AA half way house to help all these people…I am dead serious, this is not meant to be a funny part.

  2. They see SU. Think they will make money. Then they see Salisbury has more welfare thugs than actual citizens with degrees. Start loosing money. Paying CRAZY taxes. GONE!!

  3. Front page of DT today was some liquor maker complaining that there is too much competition. It’s a sad time when people open booze factories instead of real factories that produce something that benefits the world. All you see advertised is one booze factory after another opening up with a new “craft” flavor of monkey juice. Well it hasn’t ever touched my lips but I can tell you it probably tastes like monkey juice.

  4. Welcome to Salisbury, MD JoJo’s!!!! Don’t read anything into these “little negative nellie’s” comments!!! They are trying to keep a West Ocean City garage shed bar with a roll up door and more flies than people inside afloat…..it just ain’t workin’!!! Ha Ha Ha

