***ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY****

Millsboro Police Seek Public’s Help in identifying the below pictured subject

This subject is wanted in questioning in a shoplifting investigation that occurred at the Wawa.

If anyone has information on the identity of the subject, they are asked to contact Cpl Zubrowski of the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. You can also comment below with information.

Information can also be provided by Calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.