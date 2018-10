October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men (ncadv.org).

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence please contact our office as soon as possible. Or you can contact the national domestic hotline at 1-800-VIOLENCE

Love should never hurt.

Advertisements