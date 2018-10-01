In the spirit of Halloween, and for the month of October only, the Millsboro Police Department has implemented “Operation Monster Check”. This is the second year of this operation. This operation helps anyone with children, 4th grade or younger that fears there are Monsters in his or her bedroom.

Residents of Millsboro please contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174 if you would like an officer to check your child’s room for Monsters.