Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Two Burglary Suspects

Milton- The Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects after a police chase revealed that the two occupants were wanted on burglary charges.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at approximately 1:27, when Troopers where advised that the Fenwick Police Department was in pursuit of vehicle in the area of Coastal Highway and Milton Ellendale Highway. Troopers observed the vehicle, a maroon 2014 Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Coastal Highway. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for police and continued to flee while committing multiple traffic violations. While attempting to turn left onto Coventry Drive, the vehicle exited the roadway, striking foliage and a bush. The vehicle continued onto Coventry Drive and then turned onto Nassau Drive where it eventually came to a stop due to a police vehicle blocking the roadway. The passenger, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Boone of Lincoln attempted to exit the vehicle and was immediately taken into custody.

The driver, 26-year-old Dallas Hook of Lewes remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle yielded 6 bags of heroin (approximately .042 grams).

A computer check revealed that both suspects had active warrants out of Troop 7 for burglary. The burglary incident occurred on September 23, 2018 at approximately 9:04 p.m., when Boone unlawfully entered a residence in the 35000 block of E. Atlantic Circle, East Atlantic Apartments, Rehoboth Beach, and physically assaulted a 28-year-old resident while her 7-year-old child was home. Boone threatened to stab the victim and then he obtained a sound bar prior to exiting the residence. The victim proceeded to follow Boone out of the residence at which time he threw the sound bar at her. Boone proceeded to get into a maroon Nissan Altima that was waiting outside for him. Boone was overheard telling the driver, later identified as Hook, that he did not obtain any cell phones. The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Hook and Boone were transported back to Troop 7.

Dallas Hook was charged with the following:

Burglary First Degree

Conspiracy Second Degree

Attempt to Commit Theft

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal

Leaving the Scene of Property Collision Accident

Driving While Suspended

Reckless Driving

Aggressive Driving

Multiple Related Traffic Offenses

Hook was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Womens Correctional Institution on $8,000.00 secured bond.

Christopher Boone was charged with the following:

Burglary First Degree

Conspiracy Second Degree

Assault Third Degree

Terroristic Threatening

Attempted to Commit Theft

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Mischief

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Boone was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,601.00 secured bond.