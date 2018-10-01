SNL Is No Longer Funny Or Relevant

The writers, guest stars and network that air this show should be ashamed of themselves. They along with the late night talk show hosts have become rabid with using “comedy” to take pot shots at real people with real family and loved ones. I had just ignored Alec Baldwin with his ignorant Trump impressions because he is mental anyway, but the season premiere of SNL with Matt Damon making fun of Judge Kavanaugh was over the top and disgusting.

Again zero proof the man has ever done anything wrong and yet now his Daughters have to be subjected to this bs. I know you will never read my little site from the eastern shore but Go F$%k Yourself Matt Damon and the whole SNL cast.

