Talbot Co Blaze Claims the Life of an Easton Man

TALBOT COUNTY, September 29, 2018, Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to respond to 7371 Brett Road in Easton to investigate the origin and cause of a late evening blaze that claimed the life of a 61 year old man and sent his 85 year old mother to the burn center at Johns Hopkins, Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

The one alarm fire brought 39 firefighters to the Brett Road address in the town of Easton at 11:05 PM. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in just over an hour within the wood frame, two story, split level house. The fire is estimated to have caused $220,000.00 in damages to the structure and another $80,000.00 in damages to the home’s contents.

During suppression activities, the remains of the 61 year old male were discovered in a second level bedroom where investigators are placing the fire’s origin. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The 85 year old female remains hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn center and is listed in stable but critical condition. Investigators did not locate any smoke alarms within the home.

The Easton Police Department assisted the Office of the State Fire Marshal with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-822-7609.