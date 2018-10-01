In a follow up from the letter to the editor regarding Traders Lee’s, I spoke to Rod Vara the actual owner and have learned Albero no longer has any connection to Trader Lee’s.
3 thoughts on “Trader Lee’s Parts Ways With Joe Albero”
Every business venture the man attempts ends in failure.
All his bragging was nothing but lies. What a surprise…
Word on the street is that when Joe got the news he threw a massive temper tantrum. A pool cue had to be forcibly removed from his paws so he wouldn’t damage the joint. Finally, they had to threaten to call police to get him to leave.
