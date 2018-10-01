In a follow up from the letter to the editor regarding Traders Lee’s, I spoke to Rod Vara the actual owner and have learned Albero no longer has any connection to Trader Lee’s.
10 thoughts on “Trader Lee’s Parts Ways With Joe Albero”
Every business venture the man attempts ends in failure.
All his bragging was nothing but lies. What a surprise…
Word on the street is that when Joe got the news he threw a massive temper tantrum. A pool cue had to be forcibly removed from his paws so he wouldn’t damage the joint. Finally, they had to threaten to call police to get him to leave.
love it
that pos likes to bully restaurant owners FUCK HIM LOLOLOL
cops would have LOVED to tazer that cop hating bitch.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
NOW I AM GOING OVER THERE TO BUST ON HIS LOSER ASS.
Ok, I predict he starts trashing Trader Lees on his blog soon – Trader Lees is a piece trash, Rod is a drunk, etc
Funny. He has a picture taken with wicomico county sheriff. Then the rich guy in O.C. gets busted with weed. Uhmmm.
This just made my YEAR.
And when will his bashing of their business begin?
