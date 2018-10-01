Troopers Investigating Shots Fired Incident-Seaford

Seaford- The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at approximately 2:16 p.m. when Troopers were dispatched to the 26000 block of Kelly Circle for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, it was discovered that unknown subject(s) had banged on the front door to the residence and a 35-year-old male resident answered the door. One of the suspects was holding a firearm and discharged two rounds into the residence. The glass to the storm door was shattered and there appeared to be a bullet hole in the screen of the storm door. One bullet was recovered a few feet inside the residence, while the second appeared to have struck a couch.

The 35-year-old victim sustained a minor injury to his lower extremity apparently from the front door shattering. He was transported to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released. Also inside the residence during this incident was a 35-year-old female who was not injured.

This case continues to remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit, Detective D. Kristunas at 302-752-3856. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

