Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to locate the pictured suspect, 46-year-old Evelyn M. Bland of Rehoboth Beach. Bland currently has active warrants for felony theft, felony conspiracy, theft, trespass, shoplifting, and related traffic offenses. Additionally, she has three active capiases out of Sussex CCP. Anyone with information in reference to Bland’s whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4, Detective T. Powell at 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com