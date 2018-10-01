Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to locate the pictured suspect, 46-year-old Evelyn M. Bland of Rehoboth Beach

Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to locate the pictured suspect, 46-year-old Evelyn M. Bland of Rehoboth Beach. Bland currently has active warrants for felony theft, felony conspiracy, theft, trespass, shoplifting, and related traffic offenses. Additionally, she has three active capiases out of Sussex CCP. Anyone with information in reference to Bland’s whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4, Detective T. Powell at 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

One thought on "Troopers seek the public's assistance in attempting to locate the pictured suspect, 46-year-old Evelyn M. Bland of Rehoboth Beach

  1. And she was out on parole why….
    I see and read so many cases where the perp was out on parole and doesn’t go to court and face sentencing. And than there is a bench warrant for their arrest.

