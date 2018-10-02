New law takes effect today, Monday, October 1st, 2018, Maryland’s “Move Over Law” will expand to other vehicles…

The law will now also apply to transportation, service and utility vehicles, as well as waste and recycling trucks, with yellow or amber flashing lights or signal devices.

The law requires drivers approaching an emergency vehicle displaying emergency lights from the rear to “make a lane change into an available lane not immediately adjacent to the emergency vehicle.”

This movement should only be done if another lane in the same direction is available and the move can be made safely without impeding other traffic. If switching lanes is not possible, the law requires drivers to “slow to a reasonable and prudent speed that is safe for existing weather, road and vehicular or pedestrian traffic conditions.” Thanks and let’s keep Safety First!

Advertisements