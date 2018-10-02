NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION CAROLINE COUNTY

|
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: October 1, 2018
Time: 12:01 PM
Location / Address: 3542 Seaman Road, Preston, Caroline Co
Type of Incident: Structure Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story, wood frame, single family house
Owner / Occupants: William & Lisa Tarbutton and their three children
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $200,000.00 Contents: $75,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: Present and operated, alerting the occupant to the fire.
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Preston VFC
# of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 45
Time to Control: 1 hour
Discovered By: Occupant, William Tarbutton Sr.
Area of Origin: Bedroom
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: A passing motorist observed the fire and stopped near the house. The motorist approached the home and observed Mr. Tarbutton trying to escape the house. The motorist was able to safely assist Mr. Tarbutton from the burning structure. Unfortunately, three of the family’s pets perished in the fire, one dog and two cats. A second dog was able to safely escape the fire.
