NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION CAROLINE COUNTY

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date: October 1, 2018

Time: 12:01 PM

Location / Address:  3542 Seaman Road, Preston, Caroline Co

Type of Incident: Structure Fire

Description of Structure / Property: One story, wood frame, single family house

Owner / Occupants: William & Lisa Tarbutton and their three children

Injuries or Deaths: None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $200,000.00   Contents: $75,000.00

Smoke Alarm Status: Present and operated, alerting the occupant to the fire.

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None

Arrests(s): None

Primary Responding Fire Department: Preston VFC

# of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters:  45

Time to Control: 1 hour

Discovered By: Occupant, William Tarbutton Sr.

Area of Origin: Bedroom

Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation

Additional Information: A passing motorist observed the fire and stopped near the house.  The motorist approached the home and observed Mr. Tarbutton trying to escape the house.  The motorist was able to safely assist Mr. Tarbutton from the burning structure.  Unfortunately, three of the family’s pets perished in the fire, one dog and two cats.  A second dog was able to safely escape the fire.

Seaman Road
