NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION CAROLINE COUNTY

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: October 1, 2018 Time: 12:01 PM Location / Address: 3542 Seaman Road, Preston, Caroline Co Type of Incident: Structure Fire Description of Structure / Property: One story, wood frame, single family house Owner / Occupants: William & Lisa Tarbutton and their three children Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $200,000.00 Contents: $75,000.00 Smoke Alarm Status: Present and operated, alerting the occupant to the fire. Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Preston VFC # of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 45 Time to Control: 1 hour Discovered By: Occupant, William Tarbutton Sr. Area of Origin: Bedroom Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation Additional Information: A passing motorist observed the fire and stopped near the house. The motorist approached the home and observed Mr. Tarbutton trying to escape the house. The motorist was able to safely assist Mr. Tarbutton from the burning structure. Unfortunately, three of the family’s pets perished in the fire, one dog and two cats. A second dog was able to safely escape the fire.