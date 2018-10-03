Come join us October 31st for our 9th annual Millsboro Night Out. This is the first year we will be hosting the event in the parking lot of Millsboro Civic Center. Come dressed in your Halloween costumes, get your treats and check out the police vehicles and fire trucks. This is a great stop along your “trick or treat” festivities! The event will start at 6pm and will conclude at 8pm.
My bday )
