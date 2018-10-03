Troopers Arrest Two Suspects on Assault and Weapon Charges- Laurel

Laurel– The Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in connection with an assault and one suspect still remains at large.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at approximately 10:04 p.m., when Troopers were dispatched to the 30000 block of Firetower Road for a report of an assault that occurred at the Relax Inn located at 30702 Sussex Highway. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with an 18- year-old male of Laurel, who advised that earlier in the week he met a few subjects at the Laurel flea market and discussed working for their moving company. The subjects had contacted the victim and advised him to meet them at the Relax Inn to discuss the moving company. The victim responded to this location and when he arrived, a green ford Explorer approached him and ran over his rear bicycle tire. Two male subjects exited the vehicle and began assaulting the victim, ripping the sweatshirt he was wearing. One of the males was holding what appeared to be a hatchet while the other was holding a large wood black pole. A short time later, a female suspect had engaged with the two suspects in assaulting the victim. The female suspect later obtained the wood pole and attempted to hide it in a motel room after she advised Troopers that she had nothing to do with the incident.

The victim sustained minor injures as a result of this incident and declined medical treatment.

Through investigative measures, Troopers were able to identify the suspects as 25-year-old Lee Hamm of Seaford, 21-year-old Len Tillman of Seaford, and 20-year-old Gabriellia Mann of Georgetown. Mann and Hamm were taken into custody on Monday, October 1, 2018 at approximately 3:00 p.m. at the Relax Inn without incident and were transported back to Troop 5.

Gabriellia Mann was charged with the following:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Aggravated Menacing

Tampering With Physical Evidence-Evidence

Conspiracy Second Degree

Assault Third Degree

Criminal Mischief (2 counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Mann was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Womens Correctional Institution on $15,250.00 secured bond.

Lee Hamm was charged with the following:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Aggravated Menacing

Conspiracy Second Degree

Assault Third Degree

Criminal Mischief (2 counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Hamm was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $13,850.00 secured bond.

Len Tillman (no photo available) currently has active warrants out of Troop 5 for the following:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Aggravated Menacing

Conspiracy Second Degree

Assault Third Degree

Criminal Mischief (2 counts)

Disorderly Conduct

This case continues to remain under investigation and anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Len Tillman is asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-8253. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

