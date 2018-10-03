Troopers Investigate Shooting During Burglary Incident- Camden-Wyoming

Camden-Wyoming– The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a burglary incident that led to a shooting last evening.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October, 2, 2018 at approximately 9:37 p.m., when Troopers were dispatched to Pony Track Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, Troopers located a 45-year-old male who had sustained gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

Further investigation revealed that the 45-year-old male from Greenwood had entered onto the property without permission. The residents became aware that someone was trespassing in their barn when their alarm activated. The residents, a 73 year-old male and he and his 65 year-old wife responded to the barn where they discovered the male subject. The male resident discharged a firearm and struck the intruder.

The intruder was transported to a local area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The two residents were not injured as a result of this incident.

This case continues to remain under investigation with further details being released as they become available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 3, Detective Blomquist at 302-698-8426. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

