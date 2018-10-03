Rehoboth Beach- Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is wanted in connection with a shoplifting. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, when the suspect entered the Sunglass Hut store and shoplifted two pairs of Rayban Sunglasses. The suspect departed the store without rendering payment. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 7, Corporal P. Taylor at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com