Update #4* Second Suspect Arrested in Homicide Investigation-Portsville

Portsville- The Delaware State Police have arrested the second suspect in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Laurel man.

On Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 26-year-old Jerry Reed of Georgetown, turned himself in at Troop 5. Reed was charged with the following:

Murder First Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Reed was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,070,000 cash only bond.

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/09/29/update-3-suspect-arraigned-homicide-investigation-portsville/

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/09/28/update-2-troopers-arrest-two-suspects-in-homicide-investigation-portsville/

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/09/27/update-name-released-in-death-investigation-portsville/

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/09/26/state-police-conducting-death-investigation-portsville/

